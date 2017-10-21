Kit Harington admitted he got emotional when reading the final script for his mega-hit series, "Game of Thrones," last week.

Interested in Game of Thrones? Add Game of Thrones as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Game of Thrones news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"I cried at the end," he said Friday on BBC’s The One Show. "You have to remember that eight years of it -- no one really cares about it more than us."

Harington, 30, portrays the widely-beloved character Jon Snow on the HBO medieval fantasy series that is to end after its eighth season, which is set to air in 2019.

Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

The "Game of Thrones" star explained why the show means so much to him.

"It’s been an institution longer than any other institution I’ve been in. School, drama school, anything," he said. "I get a bit weepy thinking about it."

He added, "It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person. Not only you’re attached to it, loads of people around the world are attached to it."

But that's about all Harington can say. Apparently, the cast and crew are sworn to secrecy about the filming of the final season of "Game of Thrones."

"[Producers said], 'Don’t tell them you’re filming. Don’t take pictures in Belfast. Don’t do all of that,'" the actor said. "It’s on lockdown!"