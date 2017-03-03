President Donald Trump may want to take a cue from one of his predecessors, George W. Bush, when it comes to lightening up.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Thursday night, the former president was asked by Kimmel, "Did that ever bother you? Any of these ["Saturday Night Live"] guys imitating you?"

Responded an easy-going Bush: "No, not at all."

Bush added, "I love humor, and the best humor is when you make fun of yourself."

"Tell that to the president," said Kimmel.

Bush shot back, laughing, "Yeah."

Trump has been notoriously critical of "Saturday Night Live." When Alec Baldwin spoofed Trump in December on the show, the president tweeted afterwards, "Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad."

When Kimmel asked Bush if he had see Baldwin's impersonation as Trump, he said he hadn't. He did however, recall a dinner with "SNL" executive producer Lorne Michaels, during which the two joked over who really came up with the infamous fake word "strategery." Bush told Kimmel, as the audience erupted in laughter, "I said, 'Well let me ask you this? Did you come up with misunderestimate?'"

Jimmy has a LOT of questions for our 43rd President George W. Bush TONIGHT on #Kimmel! #PortraitsOfCourage pic.twitter.com/OWhUlTGc2k — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) March 3, 2017

Bush also spoke with Kimmel about his recently-published book, "Portraits of Courage: A commander in chief's tribute to America's warriors," a compilation of oil paintings of soldiers who were wounded during wars launched under his presidency.

The 43rd president has written a memoir and a book about his father, but his latest book sheds light on a rarely-seen part of his post-presidential life.

"I wrote these books that surprised a lot of people, particularly on the coasts, they didn't think I could read," Bush said jokingly. But his inspiration for his new project came from someone unexpected.

"I read an essay about Winston Churchill paining as a past time and it, I basically said 'if this guy can paint I can paint,'" he said.

After purchasing art supplies, Bush hired an instructor and practiced his hand at his mother's dogs before graduating to photos of people for painting portraits.

Two of those soldiers featured in the book, Alexander and Brian, joined Kimmel's audience as the former president shared their stories. Brian called the portrait "an incredible honor," and his mother who was also in the audience, said she loves it. Bush made a point to explain that 100 percent of the proceeds from the books go to a program to help veterans.

Bush admitted that he isn't TV or pop culture buff, but he did have a chance to watch last weekend's Academy Awards best picture mishap.

"I thought your opening was real good," Bush told Kimmel. "Do you know who won the Academy Award for best picture?" Kimmel asked.

"Pass the envelope please," Bush said, laughing. "I felt sorry for 'em. I kinda felt sorry for you," he said. "You looked a little lost up there ... Waterhouse did it!"