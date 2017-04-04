George Harrison's widow, Olivia, says she's planning to give a very special gift to Ringo Starr: a set of handwritten lyrics to a never-recorded song from the early 1970s called "Hey Ringo," which her late husband wrote in honor of his Beatles bandmate.

Reportedly, the "Hey Ringo" lyrics were recently discovered in a piano bench, and a replica of the lyric sheet was included in the new expanded version of Harrison's 1980 memoir, "I Me Mine."

Olivia Harrison told Billboard on Monday that she and Ringo both got to check out the lyrics for the first time at a special event held Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the release of the updated memoir and a new vinyl box set of the late singer's solo albums.

"Ringo had never seen [the lyrics] until [the pop-up event]," she recalled. "He said, 'Hey, I've never seen that before.' And I said I hadn't either…I'm going to get it framed and give it to him because it's really sweet."

She added, "It's like 'Hey Ringo … without you my guitar plays far too slow.' That was a big revelation and surprise. Ringo was totally surprised and really happy."

The song also includes the lyrics, "Hey Ringo, there's one thing that I've not said / I'll play my guitar with you till I drop dead."

Starr told Rolling Stone at the pop-up event that he was very moved by the words. "He was my best friend," he said of Harrison. "I had two other great friends, and three brothers. We were pals."

"I Me Mine: The Extended Edition" is available now.