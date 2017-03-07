Iconic singer George Michael died of natural causes, a senior coroner told ABC News today.

To be more specific, the 53-year-old died on Dec. 25 from heart disease and a "fatty liver." The coroner from Oxfordshire in southern England said in the statement that Michael had "dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis."

This postmortem diagnosis reveals that Michael's heart muscle had dilated, "meaning it stretches and becomes thinner," according to the American Heart Association's definition of dilated cardiomyopathy.

"As the heart chambers dilate, the heart muscle doesn't contract normally and cannot pump blood very well. As the heart becomes weaker heart failure can occur," the coroner added.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscles as well, leading to the "reduction in the heart's pumping function," according to the Mayo Clinic.

The former Wham! singer died this past Christmas "peacefully at home," his representative told ABC News at the time.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away," his publicist added.

At the time of his death, Thames Valley Police described Michael’s death as “unexplained but not suspicious.”