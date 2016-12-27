Reactions to singing star George Michael's death at age 53 continues with a statement from his former partner and lover, Kenny Goss, and news that streaming of Michael's songs on Spotify increased by more than 3,000 percent.

"I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and longtime love, George Michael, has passed,” the statement from Goss, issued by his rep, begins. “He was a major part of my life, and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."

Michael and Goss began their relationship in 1996 and at one time were talking about entering into a civil partnership in the United Kingdom. Michael announced in 2011 that they’d broken up two years earlier.

As tributes to Michael continue, Billboard reports that streams of Michael's solo music on Spotify the day after his passing increased 3,158 percent globally. The most-streamed song was “Faith,” the title track from Michael's 1987 debut solo album.

Michael was found dead in his home in England on Christmas Day, Thames Valley police released a statement Sunday, categorizing the singer's death as “unexplained but not suspicious."