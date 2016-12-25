George Michael died at 53 on Christmas Day, sparking an outpouring of support from his friends and others in the entertainment industry.

Elton John was one of the first to publicly mourn Michael, whose death, according to local police, is seen as "unexplained but not suspicious."

"I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist," he wrote in an Instagram post. "My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP"

Michael's publicist released a statement Sunday evening, confirming the singer had died.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," the statement read. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

"Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog," former Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley tweeted shortly after the news broke. "Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx"

Other stars reacted publicly too. Their sentiments are below.

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) December 25, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Another beautiful talent taken away. Rest in power @GeorgeMichael. 2016 is just brutal. ?? — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 26, 2016

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

RIP George Michael. So good-humoured and self-deprecating when he joined us in Extras. 2016 just won't give us a break — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) December 26, 2016

George Michael?!?!? Nooooooo! 2016 has been brutal. Show ppl you love them everyday. Life is too short — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 26, 2016

So sad to hear of George Michael passing. Beautiful inside and out. Thank you for the music ?? — Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) December 26, 2016

George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. #Wham — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 26, 2016

What a shock. Sad to hear George Michael has left us. https://t.co/Uo90xjxOuy via @youtube — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 26, 2016