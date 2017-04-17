Major spoilers ahead for the "Girls" series finale from last night on HBO.

If you watched the end of "Girls," you know that it didn't end with any major relationship news, but viewers saw Hannah raising her baby Grover in the country with the help of Marnie.

Marnie is picking up the slack and Hannah feels like her baby doesn't like her. But at the end, we see a glimpse of hope as her baby finally takes to breastfeeding, while Hannah sings a little tune.

Lena Dunham spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the finale.

"Finality didn’t have to do with a traditional romantic partnership, but it did have to do with some kind of partnership," the Golden Globe winner, 30, told the magazine. "And the most selfless partnership you take on is when you have a child — that’s something that seemed like it would be a really interesting thing to see a notoriously selfish person try their hand at."

On leaving New York City to be a mother, Dunham said of Hannah, "She came, she saw, she did not conquer, and she understood that it was time to do something different. It’s a real challenge to the notion that once you are in New York, that you can’t have a life and existence outside."

The show's executive producer, Jenni Konner, also spoke to the magazine about that "last look" Hannah gives the camera while feeding her baby right before the end. She addressed any rumors that it was a statement of any kind.

"That look is not about breastfeeding. We’re not trying to come down on the side of breastfeeding or not breastfeeding!" she said. "That look is, 'I’ve got this.' In the pilot, she is the brattiest girl and explaining to her parents why she deserves money more than other people. In the end, she’s giving a teenage girl advice and telling her to respect her mother. So, she’s really grown up."

Konner also said she and Dunham would "of course" be open to a "Girls" movie down the road.

"But that is as far as that rumor has gone. It’s not like there are any conversations happening," she added.