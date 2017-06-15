'GMA' exclusive: Inside the treasure-filled home of the late Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds

Jun 15, 2017, 8:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Debbie Reynolds posed for a portrait in New York, Oct. 14, 2011.
Debbie Reynolds was known as an avid collector of Hollywood memorabilia, including some from her own decades-long career.

"Good Morning America" took an exclusive tour through the "Singin' in the Rain" star's California home to see first-hand some of the items that will be going up for auction in September.

The auction, led by Profiles in History, will include much of the personal property of Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The mother and daughter duo died one day apart last December.

Portions of the proceeds from the auction will be donated to Reynolds' charity The Thalians and to The Jed Foundation, an organization chosen by Billie Lourd, the granddaughter of Reynolds.

PHOTO: The Life Achievement Screen Actors Guild Award that was given to the late Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds.
The Life Achievement Screen Actor's Guild Award that was given to the late Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds.

PHOTO: The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that Debbie Reynolds received from the Academy Award in 2015.
The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award that Debbie Reynolds' received from the Academy Award in 2015.

Inside the home of the late Hollywood legend, portraits of other famous actors adorned the walls, many of whom Reynolds called her close friends.

"Frank Sinata, Katherine Hepburn, Barbara Stanwick," Joe Maddalena, the CEO of Profiles in History told ABC News, listing a few of the portraits Reynolds owned. "All of these photos are inscribed to her."

PHOTO: A Debs diner sign that was given as a gift to Debbie Reynolds from her daughter, Carrie Fisher.
A "Deb's" diner sign that was given as a gift to Debbie Reynolds from her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Another special item from Reynolds' home is a "Deb's" diner sign, a gift from Fisher to her mother, that Reynolds kept in her garage. There is also a "Singin' in the Rain" poster that was signed by Reynolds, Gene Kelly, and Donald O'Connor.

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, told ABC News that his mother was passionate about preserving memorabilia from Hollywood. Over the years, Reynolds collected millions of dollars worth of Hollywood treasures, and began building her collection at the 1970 MGM Studios auction.

"She was passionate about preserving that history," Todd Fisher said. "She knew it was important, she just couldn't understand why the rest of the industry didn't think that."

PHOTO: A Singin in the Rain poster that belonged to Debbie Reynolds and was signed by Gene Kelly, Donald OConnor, and herself.
A "Singin' in the Rain" poster that belonged to Debbie Reynolds and was signed by Gene Kelly, Donald O'Connor, and herself.

One of Reynolds' prized possessions that will soon be hitting the auction block are a replica of the shoes that were worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz."

Another possession that will be auctioned in September is the ornate bed that was featured in the 1954 drama "Desiree," starring Marlon Brando.

"This was Carrie's bed," Todd Fisher told ABC News. "For about three years of her life...this was Carrie's bed."

PHOTO: A bed in the home of Debbie Reynolds that was at one point used by her daughter, Carrie Fisher.
A bed in the home of Debbie Reynolds that was at one point used by her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Some of Reynolds' jewelry and costumes will also be auctioned, including jewelry pieces she wore to awards shows and the lavender dress she wore while singing "You Were Meant For Me" with Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain"

Todd Fisher told ABC News that he remembers his mother's life as "a life well lived."

"She lived and did whatever she dreamed of," he added.

