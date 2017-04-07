How Debbie Reynolds' son is honoring the legacy of his mother and sister Carrie Fisher

This weekend marks the beginning of what Todd Fisher hopes will be continuing tributes to his late mother, Debbie Reynolds, and sister, Carrie Fisher.

The mother and sister duo both died in December, one day apart.

This weekend, Todd is teaming up with the TCM Classic Film Festival to showcase some of Reynolds' most prized costumes from her iconic career, including from "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and "Singin' in the Rain."

Only three costumes are currently on display out of hundreds Todd still has from his mother's collection, but he plans to show off the rest at a later date.

Corbis via Getty Images

"At one point, we had 3,000 costumes," he told ABC News on Thursday before the festival kicked off. "It was the largest collection in the world. She spent her lifetime re-assembling things that had been separated" after use in films like "Cleopatra" and "Gone with the Wind."

Fisher said Reynolds tried for years to create an official space to house her collection of costumes, furniture, props and even original cameras from classic films beyond her own. At one point, she had a museum in Las Vegas. The project became too much for her to do alone, and now Todd hopes he can continue her passion and legacy to the benefit of fans of cinema and Hollywood history.

Todd said he hopes people are now "waking up" to the importance of cherishing the legacy of Hollywood through displayed memorabilia with partners like TCM and others in the near future.

Edward M. Pio Roda

The exhibit in Los Angeles runs through the end of the TCM film festival on Sunday, but Fisher says it won't stop there.

While much of what his mother owned has been sold and is now spread throughout the world, after the TCM festival, he'll display what he has left in the collection at the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio in North Hollywood. And, he has plans for more.

"I have Carrie's personal items from 'Star Wars,' and costumes from her first performance in Vegas," he said. "Other movies, too, like 'When Harry Met Sally.'"

In addition to displaying his mother's collection at her dance studio, Todd would like to create a tribute to his sister later this summer, such as by recreating writing rooms with hand notes in honor of his sister's accomplishments as an author. Carrie Fisher was more than a "Star Wars" legend; she was an acclaimed writer, including of novels like "Postcards from the Edge" that were eventually turned into movies themselves.

LucasFilm Ltd.

It is all the least he can do for these "inspiring, powerful women," Fisher said.

Besides the tributes to his sister and mother, Todd might loan the Academy and other organizations items from the collection for any events they may want to hold celebrating the work of Reynolds, Fisher and other film icons.

Watch the video above to learn about this weekend's exhibit and more!