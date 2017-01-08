The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards takes place tonight inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted for the first time by comedian Jimmy Fallon.

"La La Land" has the most nominations with a total of seven, including in the categories best musical or comedy, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Our rollout of the Red Carpet will be LIVE at 9:40am PT tomorrow. It's a big step towards Sunday’s The HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live! pic.twitter.com/1aJRVB3d7q — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2017

"Moonlight," the coming-of-age film chronicling the life of a gay black man from childhood to adulthood, has six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nods for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

"Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight" each picked up nominations for best movie, drama, along with "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water" and "Lion."

"Deadpool" also earned multiple nominations including best picture in the comedy/musical category, along with "La La Land," "20th Century Women," "Florence Foster Jenkins" and "Sing Street."

We are proud to announce @johnlegend and @carrieunderwood will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan. 8! pic.twitter.com/IKGkNDLsmV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2017

Meryl Streep is scheduled to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

The latest list of presenters announced for the Globes includes Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.

Here's the complete list of nominees:

Best TV series, comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep





Best actress in a TV series, comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish





Best actor in a TV series, comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent





Best TV series, drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld





Best actor in a TV Series, drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath





Best actress in a TV series, drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld





Best TV movie or limited series

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson





Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation





Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld





Best motion picture, musical or comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street





Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins





Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool





Best motion picture, drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight





Best actress in a motion picture, drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie





Best actor in a motion picture, drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences





Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea





Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals





Best director, motion picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea





Best screenplay, motion picture

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight





Best animated feature film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Trolls

Zootopia





Best motion picture, foreign language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann





Best original score, motion picture

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Johann Johannsson, Arrival

Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures





Best original song, motion picture

Cant Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

Faith, Sing

Gold, Gold

How Far I'll Go, Moana



