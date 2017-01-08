The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards takes place tonight inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted for the first time by comedian Jimmy Fallon.
"La La Land" has the most nominations with a total of seven, including in the categories best musical or comedy, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
Our rollout of the Red Carpet will be LIVE at 9:40am PT tomorrow. It's a big step towards Sunday’s The HFPA Presents Globes Red Carpet Live! pic.twitter.com/1aJRVB3d7q— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2017
"Moonlight," the coming-of-age film chronicling the life of a gay black man from childhood to adulthood, has six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nods for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.
"Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight" each picked up nominations for best movie, drama, along with "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water" and "Lion."
"Deadpool" also earned multiple nominations including best picture in the comedy/musical category, along with "La La Land," "20th Century Women," "Florence Foster Jenkins" and "Sing Street."
We are proud to announce @johnlegend and @carrieunderwood will be presenters at the 74th #GoldenGlobes on Jan. 8! pic.twitter.com/IKGkNDLsmV— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 5, 2017
Meryl Streep is scheduled to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.
The latest list of presenters announced for the Globes includes Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.
Here's the complete list of nominees:
Best TV series, comedy
Best actress in a TV series, comedy
Best actor in a TV series, comedy
Best TV series, drama
Best actor in a TV Series, drama
Best actress in a TV series, drama
Best TV movie or limited series
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Best motion picture, drama
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Best director, motion picture
Best screenplay, motion picture
Best animated feature film
Best motion picture, foreign language
Best original score, motion picture
Best original song, motion picture