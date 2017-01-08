Golden Globe Awards Air Tonight; 'La La Land,' 'Moonlight' Lead Nominees

Jan 8, 2017, 4:05 AM ET
PHOTO: A Golden Globe statue is pictured is this Jan. 7, 2014 file photo. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
A Golden Globe statue is pictured is this Jan. 7, 2014 file photo.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards takes place tonight inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, hosted for the first time by comedian Jimmy Fallon.

"La La Land" has the most nominations with a total of seven, including in the categories best musical or comedy, best director and best actor and actress nods for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

"Moonlight," the coming-of-age film chronicling the life of a gay black man from childhood to adulthood, has six nominations, including a best director nomination for Barry Jenkins and best supporting acting nods for Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali.

"Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight" each picked up nominations for best movie, drama, along with "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water" and "Lion."

"Deadpool" also earned multiple nominations including best picture in the comedy/musical category, along with "La La Land," "20th Century Women," "Florence Foster Jenkins" and "Sing Street."

Meryl Streep is scheduled to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

The latest list of presenters announced for the Globes includes Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Priyanka Chopra, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara, and Reese Witherspoon.

Here's the complete list of nominees:

Best TV series, comedy

  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Mozart in the Jungle
  • Transparent
  • Veep


    • Best actress in a TV series, comedy

  • Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish


    • Best actor in a TV series, comedy

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Nick Nolte, Graves
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent


    • Best TV series, drama

  • The Crown
  • Game of Thrones
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld


    • Best actor in a TV Series, drama

  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
  • Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath


    • Best actress in a TV series, drama

  • Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld


    • Best TV movie or limited series

  • American Crime
  • The Dresser
  • The Night Manager
  • The Night Of
  • The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story


    • Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Bryan Cranston, All the Way
  • Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
  • John Turturro, The Night Of
  • Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson


    • Best actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
  • Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
  • Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
  • Kerry Washington, Confirmation


    • Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

  • Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
  • Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
  • John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story


    • Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie

  • Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
  • Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Mandy Moore, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld


    • Best motion picture, musical or comedy

  • 20th Century Women
  • Deadpool
  • Florence Foster Jenkins
  • La La Land
  • Sing Street


    • Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

  • Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
  • Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
  • Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
  • Emma Stone, La La Land
  • Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins


    • Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

  • Colin Farrell, The Lobster
  • Ryan Gosling, La La Land
  • Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Jonah Hill, War Dogs
  • Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool


    • Best motion picture, drama

  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight


    • Best actress in a motion picture, drama

  • Amy Adams, Arrival
  • Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
  • Isabelle Huppert, Elle
  • Ruth Negga, Loving
  • Natalie Portman, Jackie


    • Best actor in a motion picture, drama

  • Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
  • Joel Edgerton, Loving
  • Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington, Fences


    • Best supporting actress in a motion picture

  • Viola Davis, Fences
  • Naomie Harris, Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman, Lion
  • Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea


    • Best supporting actor in a motion picture

  • Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
  • Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
  • Dev Patel, Lion
  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals


    • Best director, motion picture

  • Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
  • Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
  • Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
  • Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea


    • Best screenplay, motion picture

  • Hell or High Water
  • La La Land
  • Nocturnal Animals
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight


    • Best animated feature film

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • Sing
  • Trolls
  • Zootopia


    • Best motion picture, foreign language

  • Divines
  • Elle
  • Neruda
  • The Salesman
  • Toni Erdmann


    • Best original score, motion picture

  • Nicholas Britell, Moonlight
  • Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
  • Johann Johannsson, Arrival
  • Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka, Lion
  • Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures


    • Best original song, motion picture

  • Cant Stop the Feeling, Trolls
  • City of Stars, La La Land
  • Faith, Sing
  • Gold, Gold
  • How Far I'll Go, Moana