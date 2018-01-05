The Golden Globe Awards may have a different temperament this year -- think stars dressed in black and host Seth Meyers addressing the elephant in the room -- but in the end, it's about who takes home the prize.

"I suspect there’s going to be a lot of people bringing up the state of the industry," Joey Moser, senior contributor for Awards Daily, told ABC News. "It's one of the first big platforms where stars can address it directly."

From the show's promos, it does not appear that Seth Meyers will be shrinking away from the wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations that has roiled Hollywood either.

"I think it’s going to be there," Moser said. "But it would be very different if Ricky Gervais were hosting. Everyone would be on their toes. But Seth will approach everything very deliberately and with care."

How Meyers and the stars will respond to the #MeToo movement is not the only thing up in the air. Moser said with no obvious frontrunners in either the film or TV categories, "everyone is talking about how unpredictable this year is. Couple that with a history of the Golden Globes doing whatever they want and it should be a great show."

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Here are Moser's predictions for the winners:

George Kraychyk/Hulu via AP

TELEVISION

The CrownGame of ThronesStranger ThingsThis Is UsThe Handmaid’s Tale

"'The Handmaid's Tale' is a 'shoo-in to win,'" Moser predicted.

Moser called Brown the "logical choice" for his performance in the NBC series "This Is Us." But, he added, "I would watch out for Highmore in 'The Good Doctor.' He's the riskier choice."

Caitriona Balfe, OutlanderClaire Foy, The Crown Maggie Gyllenhaal , The Deuce Elisabeth Moss , The Handmaid’s TaleKatherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Like the series she leads, Moser believes Elisabeth Moss will win the Globe. "I don’t think there’s anybody who can beat her," he said, with the exception of Gyllenhaal, who received the sole nomination from her HBO series "The Deuce."

Black-ishThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselMaster of NoneWill & GraceSMILF

Like many critics this year, Moser has jumped aboard "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" train. "I predict it's going to win for couple of reasons," he said. "It's about a woman finding her own voice at a time when women's voices were being ignored. And Globe voters love Amazon shows. At least in the last five or six years, they have shown their love for Amazon."

IMDb

"This is really hard, but I'm going to go with Eric McCormack," Moser predicted. "I don’t think they are going to let another year go by without awarding the show. It would be a good way to break the streak of the show not getting a Globe ever." Moser said one indication that Globe voters could be leaning his way, McCormack and his co-star Debra Messing hosted the Globes 75th anniversary special. If he doesn't win, Moser predicted Bacon will. Not only is he a big star, but he's on an Amazon show as well.

Frankie Shaw, SMILFRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselAlison Brie, GLOWIssa Rae, InsecurePamela Adlon, Better Things

Moser went with the Globes "ingenue theory" and chose Brosnahan for her new show "Mrs. Maisel." "They love a fresh face," he said of Globe voters.

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/HBO via IMDb

Big Little LiesFeud: Bette and JoanTop of the Lake: China GirlFargoThe Sinner

"'Big Little Lies' is going to be a huge juggernaut," Moser predicted, giving the HBO series the win in this category.

Predicting the winner in this category was like "throwing a dart at a piece of paper," Moser said. He gave the edge to McGregor, who has been nominated twice before, but said MacLachlan, who won in 1991 when "Twin Peaks" first came out, has a shot as well.

Kidman, who's been nominated more than a dozen times for a Globe, is Moser's pick to win. But he suggested that a "real Globes move," one that would send Twitter into overdrive, would be to choose Biel for "The Sinner."

Alfred Molina, FeudAlexander Skarsgard, Big Little LiesDavid Thewlis, FargoDavid Harbour, Stranger Things Christian Slater , Mr. Robot

Moser's choice is Skarsgard, who won the Emmy for the same role.

Laura Dern, Big Little LiesAnn Dowd, The Handmaid’s TaleChrissy Metz, This Is UsMichelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of LiesShailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Similarly, Moser predicted Dern for "Big Little Lies," but said he'd love to see Pfeiffer win for "The Wizard of Lies."

Focus Features via IMDb

MOVIES

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriThe Shape of WaterDunkirkThe PostCall Me by Your Name

Moser said the race for best drama is between "The Shape of Water" and "The Post." He said, the former, which has the most nominations, is also considered a "little strange," and Globe voters tend to go for movies that are "a little bit weird." The alternative, "The Post," is all about journalism and has the star power of Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks behind it. Moser said Globe voters may want to send a message about a free press by awarding the film.

Gary Oldman, Darkest HourDaniel Day-Lewis, Phantom ThreadTimothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your NameTom Hanks, The PostDenzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Even though Chalamet has been picking up critics awards, Moser thinks Globe voters will go with the more traditional choice of Oldman.

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriMeryl Streep, The PostSally Hawkins, The Shape of WaterJessica Chastain, Molly’s GameMichelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Moser keeps flipping between Hawkins and Streep. Hawkins won the Globe previously for "Happy-Go-Lucky." But Streep is considered the "queen of the Golden Globes." Right now he gives the edge to Hawkins, who "gives an emotional performance without saying a word."

Merie Wallace/A24 via AP

Lady BirdGet OutThe Disaster ArtistThe Greatest ShowmanI, Tonya

"Lady Bird" is Moser's pick. "The most affection lies with 'Lady Bird,'" he said.

Steve Carell, Battle of the SexesAnsel Elgort, Baby DriverJames Franco, The Disaster ArtistHugh Jackman, The Greatest ShowmanDaniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Moser predicted Franco will win for his "super actor-y" performance, but he said he wouldn’t be surprised if Jackman takes the award because of the Globe's love for musicals.

Saoirse Ronan, Lady BirdMargot Robbie, I, TonyaEmma Stone, Battle of the SexesJudi Dench, Victoria and AbdulHelen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

"One of the surest bets of the night is Saoirse Ronan," Moser said, adding that the alternate is Robbie.

Laurie Metcalf, Lady BirdAllison Janney, I, TonyaMary J. Blige, MudboundHong Chau, DownsizingOctavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Moser said this category is between two actresses known more for their television roles, Metcalf and Janney. Neither has won a Globe. "Janney's role is a lot bigger and louder," he said. "I think Janney is going to take it."

Willem Dafoe, The Florida ProjectArmie Hammer, Call Me by Your NameRichard Jenkins, The Shape of WaterChristopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Few would have predicted "All the Money in the World" would land three nominations, but after director Ridley Scott made the decision to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer, Moser said Plummer could well take home the award for "pulling off what they did in that movie."