The Golden Globes are underway and host Seth Meyers didn't pull any punches in his opening monologue.

From his very first introduction, Meyers immediately addressed the elephant in the room -- sexual harassment in Hollywood and the fallout that's been rocking the industry since the Harvey Weinstein scandal began.

"Welcome ladies and remaining gentlemen," he said of all the men who have been alienated following stories of sexual assault and harassment over the past few months. "There's a new era underway and I can tell, because it’s been years since a white male has been this nervous."

He continued: "For the males in the room, this is the first time in three months it won't be terrifying to have your name read aloud."

But he even called himself out for hosting and put hosts of future shows like the Oscars on notice by comparing himself to the "first dog they shot into outer-space."

"They tried to get a women to host this show, they really did," he said. "They said it's at a hotel, but long story short I'm your host tonight," he added, alluding to some harassment stories that involved potential actresses showing up to directors and producers rooms.

He closed his monologue with a heartfelt tribute to the women in the room and people behind the scenes who make TV and film possible.

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, including rape, since last October. Though the former studio head has admitted to wrongdoing and sought professional help, his spokeswoman has said that "any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

Following these claims and reports, Weinstein was fired from the company that bears his name, banned from the Producer's Guild of America and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition to Weinstein, actors like Kevin Spacey have been accused of misconduct and ultimately lost leading roles in films and TV.

To highlight and support the women in Hollywood, women and men alike all wore black on the red carpet Sunday night.

Meyers spoke to E! on the red carpet right before the show and teased the candid moments that would come from his monologue and the show itself, regarding gender equality and Hollywood harassment that has come to light following the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

"We certainly want to address everything that's happened in Hollywood," but also reflect on the great work, he told Ryan Seacrest on the carpet.

The show is still underway and the winners are beginning to be announced.