Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars appear to be lining up to support an Oprah Winfrey presidential bid after the mogul’s rousing Golden Globes acceptance speech Sunday night.

"Honestly, President Winfrey, it just rolls of the tongue," Zoe Kravitz of "Big Little Lies" told ABC News’ Lara Spencer backstage at the awards show, standing with co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley.

"It sounds good," Witherspoon said about the idea of President Winfrey, while her co-stars nodded in agreement. "It sounds right."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"I am all about Oprah 2020," said another Golden Globes winner, Allison Janney. "I am there for her."

Sterling Brown, star of "This Is Us," who won best actor in a TV drama, said the presidency may limit Winfrey "too much" but added, "God we could use her."

"However she moves forward in 2020, she’s helping the universe as it is already," Brown told Spencer.

The drumbeat for a potential Winfrey presidential run began almost as soon as the Golden Globes kicked off, as host Seth Meyers jokingly told Winfrey not to run.

#Oprah2020? @LaraSpencer has the biggest moments from last night's #GoldenGlobes, including @Oprah Winfrey's powerful acceptance speech that drew on life-changing childhood memories and spoke to future generations of women: https://t.co/IXVYOGu0S8 pic.twitter.com/05ujU85a0x — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

"In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president," Meyers said during his opening monologue. "And some have said that night convinced him to run. And if that's true, I would just like to say Oprah you will never be President."

The joke prompted a laugh from Winfrey, 63, and her longtime partner, Stedman Graham, who later added fuel to the fire about Winfrey’s possible presidential ambitions.

#GoldenGlobes: @Oprah Winfrey is the first black woman to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/70zfbcO2ci — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

"It's up to the people," Graham told the Los Angeles Times when asked about a possible presidential bid. "She would absolutely do it."

Winfrey’s passionate speech when accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and becoming the first black woman to do so, put even more celebrities in her corner.

Oprah/Michelle 2020 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 8, 2018

She’s running. A new day is on the way. — Leslie Odom, Jr. (@leslieodomjr) January 8, 2018

When your PASTOR is also your PRESIDENT . @Oprah . Thank you . ???? ????#TIMESUP #goldenglobes — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 8, 2018

Winfrey never mentioned President Trump in her speech, but alluded to him when she noted the "press is under siege these days." Trump has famously derided stories about him and entire news organizations as "fake news."

"I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this," Winfrey said. "What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."

Trump told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in 2015, shortly after announcing his presidential bid, that a 2016 ticket of Trump for president and Winfrey for vice president would be a lock for the White House.

"I think Oprah would be great. I'd love to have Oprah," Trump said at the time. "I think we'd win easily, actually."

Winfrey, an early supporter of President Obama, endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race, telling ABC News at the time, "I'm with her."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Winfrey ended her speech Sunday with a rallying cry for girls on the topic of the “Me Too” movement, which was the focus of Hollywood’s first awards show since allegations of sexual misconduct swept the entertainment industry and then expanded into nearly every other industry.

“I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon.” @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

"So, I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon," she said. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via Reuters

Winfrey's speech was the most Tweeted moment of the Golden Globes. Winfrey's mentions on Twitter, including "she's running," are approaching nearly one million, according to data from the social media site.

Janney, who won for her role in "I, Tonya," said hearing Winfrey’s speech made her cry and gave her "chills."

Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

"We miss that woman," Janney said of Winfrey, who ended her eponymous talk show in 2011. "That woman has provided such a service to this country with her show and she was sort of this connective tissue between the people of America and what was going on in the world and what they need to focus on and open their minds to things."

"She’s so important," Janney said. "She was my vote hands down. I just think the world of her."

