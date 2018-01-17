The symbolic black dresses and suits worn by celebrities on the red carpet at this year's Golden Globe Awards will have a second chance at making a statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality.
Condé Nast announced today that, along with eBay, it will auction off some of the outfits worn by the stars in order to raise funds for the Hollywood-backed anti-harassment Time's Up initiative.
The proceeds will go to the Time's Up legal defense fund, which provides legal and public relations assistance to victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.
"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change," Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director and Vogue's editor-in-chief said in a press release about the auction. "Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."
Donated by the designers, the outfits include those worn by Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Elisabeth Moss, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Watson, Jude Law and more.
Starting on Friday at 9 a.m. PST, or 12 p.m. EST, until the following Friday, shoppers can log on to eBay.com/timesup to bid on the red carpet looks.
Three of the dresses will be available through a special sweepstakes lottery. By making a minimum $25 donation to the fund, shoppers will have a chance at winning one of the three dresses worn by Claire Foy, Madeline Brewer and Mandy Moore and designed respectively by Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg and Rosie Assoulin.
Below is a complete list of celebrities and designers donating their Golden Globes attire.
Armani –- Laura Dern
Balenciaga –- Salma Hayek Pinault
Brandon Maxwell -- Viola Davis
Brioni -- Hugh Jackman
Calvin Klein -- Sarah Paulson
Chanel Haute Couture –- Caitriona Balfe
Chloe –- Isabelle Huppert
Diane von Furstenberg –- Madeline Brewer
Dior –- Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss
Dolce & Gabbana –- Sarah Jessica Parker
Givenchy -- Nicole Kidman
Gucci –- Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya
Louis Vuitton –- Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone
Marc Jacobs –- Tracee Ellis Ross
Monse -- Maggie Gyllenhaal
Prabal Gurung –- Issa Rae, Kerry Washington
Prada –- Diane Kruger
Oscar de la Renta –- Greta Gerwig
Ralph Lauren –- Shailene Woodley
Ralph & Russo -- Penelope Cruz
Ronald Van Den Kemp -- Emma Watson
Rosie Assoulin –- Mandy Moore
Saint Laurent -- Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz
Stella McCartney -- Claire Foy
Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris
Valentino -- Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James
Vera Wang -- Meryl Streep
Versace –- Saorise Ronan
Zac Posen –- Reese Witherspoon