Golden Globes black dresses to auction for Time's Up sexual misconduct defense fund

Jan 17, 2018, 12:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek and Ashley Judd arrive for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.PlayValerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Women take center stage at the Golden Globes

The symbolic black dresses and suits worn by celebrities on the red carpet at this year's Golden Globe Awards will have a second chance at making a statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

Condé Nast announced today that, along with eBay, it will auction off some of the outfits worn by the stars in order to raise funds for the Hollywood-backed anti-harassment Time's Up initiative.

The proceeds will go to the Time's Up legal defense fund, which provides legal and public relations assistance to victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

PHOTO: Meryl Streep and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Meryl Streep and NDWA Director Ai-jen Poo attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Hollywood storms red carpet wearing black to make statement against sexual harassment

"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change," Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director and Vogue's editor-in-chief said in a press release about the auction. "Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."

PHOTO: Reese Witherspoon attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Donated by the designers, the outfits include those worn by Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Elisabeth Moss, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Watson, Jude Law and more.

Starting on Friday at 9 a.m. PST, or 12 p.m. EST, until the following Friday, shoppers can log on to eBay.com/timesup to bid on the red carpet looks.

PHOTO: Mandy Moore arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Mandy Moore arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Three of the dresses will be available through a special sweepstakes lottery. By making a minimum $25 donation to the fund, shoppers will have a chance at winning one of the three dresses worn by Claire Foy, Madeline Brewer and Mandy Moore and designed respectively by Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg and Rosie Assoulin.

Below is a complete list of celebrities and designers donating their Golden Globes attire.

PHOTO: Kerry Washington arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
Kerry Washington arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.


Armani –- Laura Dern

Balenciaga –- Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell -- Viola Davis

Brioni -- Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein -- Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture –- Caitriona Balfe

Chloe –- Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg –- Madeline Brewer

Dior –- Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana –- Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy -- Nicole Kidman

Gucci –- Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton –- Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs –- Tracee Ellis Ross

Monse -- Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung –- Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada –- Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta –- Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren –- Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo -- Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp -- Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin –- Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent -- Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney -- Claire Foy

Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino -- Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang -- Meryl Streep

Versace –- Saorise Ronan

Zac Posen –- Reese Witherspoon

