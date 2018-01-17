The symbolic black dresses and suits worn by celebrities on the red carpet at this year's Golden Globe Awards will have a second chance at making a statement against sexual harassment and gender inequality.

Condé Nast announced today that, along with eBay, it will auction off some of the outfits worn by the stars in order to raise funds for the Hollywood-backed anti-harassment Time's Up initiative.

The proceeds will go to the Time's Up legal defense fund, which provides legal and public relations assistance to victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change," Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director and Vogue's editor-in-chief said in a press release about the auction. "Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the TIME’S UP initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Donated by the designers, the outfits include those worn by Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Elisabeth Moss, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Watson, Jude Law and more.

Starting on Friday at 9 a.m. PST, or 12 p.m. EST, until the following Friday, shoppers can log on to eBay.com/timesup to bid on the red carpet looks.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Three of the dresses will be available through a special sweepstakes lottery. By making a minimum $25 donation to the fund, shoppers will have a chance at winning one of the three dresses worn by Claire Foy, Madeline Brewer and Mandy Moore and designed respectively by Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg and Rosie Assoulin.

Below is a complete list of celebrities and designers donating their Golden Globes attire.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images



Armani –- Laura Dern



Balenciaga –- Salma Hayek Pinault



Brandon Maxwell -- Viola Davis



Brioni -- Hugh Jackman



Calvin Klein -- Sarah Paulson



Chanel Haute Couture –- Caitriona Balfe



Chloe –- Isabelle Huppert



Diane von Furstenberg –- Madeline Brewer



Dior –- Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss



Dolce & Gabbana –- Sarah Jessica Parker



Givenchy -- Nicole Kidman



Gucci –- Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya



Louis Vuitton –- Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone



Marc Jacobs –- Tracee Ellis Ross



Monse -- Maggie Gyllenhaal



Prabal Gurung –- Issa Rae, Kerry Washington



Prada –- Diane Kruger



Oscar de la Renta –- Greta Gerwig



Ralph Lauren –- Shailene Woodley



Ralph & Russo -- Penelope Cruz



Ronald Van Den Kemp -- Emma Watson



Rosie Assoulin –- Mandy Moore



Saint Laurent -- Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz



Stella McCartney -- Claire Foy



Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris



Valentino -- Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James



Vera Wang -- Meryl Streep



Versace –- Saorise Ronan



Zac Posen –- Reese Witherspoon

