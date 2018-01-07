When the Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night, Hollywood's leading ladies -- and men -- wore all black to make more than just a fashion statement.

Interested in Golden Globes? Add Golden Globes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Golden Globes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Many wore black on the red carpet to stand in solidarity with the wave of women and men who spoke up about being sexually harassed in Hollywood.

The movement, being led by a new awareness campaign called Time's Up, also calls attention to gender inequality, and hopes "to shift the focus back to survivors and on systemic, lasting solutions," a note from the organizers read on Facebook before the carpet began.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Time's Up organizers Meryl Streep, Amy Poehler and Michelle Williams, who attended with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, all wore black on the carpet.

Also, Golden Globe nominees -- "I, Tonya" star Allison Janney, "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, "Insecure" creator Issa Rae and "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing -- wore black in solidarity with the movement.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, who wore a black dress complete with black turban, said on the red carpet for the 75th Golden Globes, "Time's up on abuse, discrimination and the imbalance of power."

Meanwhile, singer Kelly Clarkson, who wore an off-the-shoulder black dress with golden sleeves, said Sunday night that she hopes this statement extends past the red carpet.

"Every day should be a platform for conversations that are helpful for the human race to be better," she said.

"This is just the beginning," 'House of Cards' actress Rachel Brosnahan said of the Time's Up campaign. "Part of the Time's Up campaign is that they've created a legal defense fund...this is only the beginning of the conversation that's being turned into action."

#GoldenGlobes: "This is just the beginning." Rachel Brosnahan on what she wants to see happen next in this #TimesUp movement.#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/CKzBsLciyg — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 7, 2018

Organizer and "Scandal" star Kerry Washington said that Hollywood isn't just coming together to improve conditions in Tinsel Town.

"We are really coming together to say, 'time's up' on the imbalance of power everywhere. No one should feel unsafe in the workplace," she said.

#GoldenGlobes: "We are really coming together to say time's up on the imbalance of power everywhere." @kerrywashington on the #TimesUp movement.#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/3fZzAKBcuo — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

Beyond the carpet, however, more stars shared their all black attire with messages of empowerment, or using the hashtags #TimesUp and #WhyWeWearBlack.

Tonight I am wearing black... for every woman or man who has dealt with or is dealing with harassment of any kind! #timesup #whywewearblack ?????? pic.twitter.com/HAoUL5dgGB — Hilary Duff (@HilaryDuff) January 7, 2018