Kurt Russell is back in a big way, playing Chris Pratt's father in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and his love of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn, was right by his side as the cast and crew gathered Wednesday in Hollywood for the big premiere.

The duo hit the red carpet together and Hawn, 71, was her usual funny self.

"I’m always proud of him, and I’m proud of him with this [film], but I haven’t seen the movie yet!” she admitted in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

Russell's and Hawn's grandchildren were also there to support the action star.

"They're probably eating something somewhere," Russell said of the little ones.

"Our littlest grandson, he decided he wanted to wear a tuxedo tonight,” Hawn added. "He's 5 [years old]."

Russell, 66, appeared on the red carpet with Hawn in January, as she promoted her first film in 15 years, "Snatched."

"It is like date night. We don't do these very often," Russell told "Extra" about being on the carpet again for his lady love.

Speaking to ET about her new film, Russell said Wednesday, "It was just nice to see Goldie on the screen [again]. And I thought that she and Amy [Schumer] were awesome together."