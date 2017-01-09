How Kurt Russell Is Supporting Goldie Hawn's Comeback

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been one of Hollywood's "it couples" for more than three decades now.

The two have been together since 1983 and spoke about why they decided to have their "date night" at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

"It is like date night," Russell, 65, told Extra. "We don't do these very often."

Extra's Mario Lopez asked why Russell and Hawn have chosen not to attend many awards shows and what brought them back for this year's Globes.

"Goldie's gone 15 years [since] she's gone back to work, and they wanted her to present tonight," Russell said of supporting his lady love.

Hawn, 71, will play Amy Schumer's mother in the new movie “Snatched,” out in May.

I'll never stop watching my baby. I love you so ?? A photo posted by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

At the Globes, Hawn and Schumer joked while presenting, Hawn misreading words on the prompter, while Schumer corrected her.

.@amyschumer & @goldiehawn present Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oOQ2spTgvV — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Russell sat in the audience smiling as Hawn cracked jokes, like saying "mystical" instead of "musical."

"Do you want to maybe throw on your glasses?" Schumer said to her on-screen mother.

Hawn continued, "The nominees of five of the most tainted men."

"It's talented," Schumer corrected her yet again.

Schumer ended up asking Kurt if he had her glasses, to which he mouthed, "She won't wear them." Watch the full skit above!

Before the Globes, Hawn shared a photo of her glam team getting her ready for the red carpet.