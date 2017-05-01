Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres and "Good Morning America" were among the big winners at Sunday's 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

At the ceremony at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, Harvey was named outstanding game show host for "Family Feud" and outstanding informative talk show host for his daytime show, "Steve Harvey." DeGeneres took home top entertainment talk show honors for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Good Morning America" received the Daytime Emmy for outstanding morning program.

Another ABC program, "General Hospital," was named outstanding drama series. "The Dr. Oz Show" won for informative talk show, while "Jeopardy!" took home the trophy for top game show.

Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood were named outstanding entertainment talk show hosts. Underwood also co-hosted the Daytime Emmys, along with Mario Lopez.

The award for outstanding entertainment news program went to "Entertainment Tonight." Tim Allen presented a Lifetime Achievement Award to longtime "Entertainment Tonight" co-anchor Mary Hart.

Susan Lucci introduced a video tribute to the late Agnes Nixon, creator of "All My Children" and "One Life to Live."

Other winners included:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Scott Clifton, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Gina Tognoni, "The Young and the Restless"

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series: Bryan Craig, "General Hospital"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Kate Mansi, "Days of Our Lives"

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series: Jim O’Heir, "The Bold and the Beautiful"

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series: Lexi Ainsworth, "General Hospital"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Steve Burton, "The Young and the Restless"