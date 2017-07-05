"Gotham" actor Donal Logue is continuing his search for his missing daughter by taking to Facebook and Twitter to ask for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Jade.

The actor, 51, who has already filed a missing persons report with the New York City Police Department, is now being supported by fellow actors and co-stars like Danny Trejo and JW Cortes, who have joined in on the effort.

Cortes, who is an actor and real-life police officer, posted a video on Twitter yesterday where he pleads, "We so desperately need your help, in helping us locate a child ... We are asking that you share, retweet, do whatever you can to spread the word that we need to get her home."

Cortes implored his followers to use the hashtag "#JadeLogue" to track Jade's whereabouts.

EVERYONE WE NEED YOUR HELP! RT this msg or share your own - we are trying to #FindJade who is @donallogue's daughter #Gotham pic.twitter.com/0kBp29EV08 — JW Cortés (@jwcortes) July 4, 2017

Logue, 51, also this morning shared a recent picture of Jade, who is transgender, with actor Gilles Marini on Twitter. He captioned the photo: "Jade hanging out in Brooklyn with @GillesMarini. Jade, Gilles, Carole, Finn, Georges, yohji, #wantuback."

In a video posted earlier in the week, Trejo pleads, "Whoever has Jade, please just drop her off anywhere ... there will be no questions asked."

message from @officialDannyT about Jade's disappearance. Whoever has her, please release her- no questions asked. pic.twitter.com/OhUCSr7Jqr — donal logue (@donallogue) July 3, 2017

Outside of the support he's getting from the acting community, Logue and his ex-wife, Kasey Smith, who is Jade's mother, shared contacts for Fox host John Walsh, a longtime national advocate for missing children.

"Any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway- Special Category Missing," Logue wrote.

any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO's, this child is MISSING-not a runaway- Special Category Missing https://t.co/ocpUEEs6ml — donal logue (@donallogue) July 5, 2017

Logue's rep released a statement to ABC News earlier this week on Jade's disappearance.

"The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the 16-year-old who was last seen leaving home Monday afternoon on the way to Barclays Center in Brooklyn," the statement said. "Anyone with information in regards to this missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577."

This official statement came after the actor posted a long message to Facebook last weekend, where he wrote that the "net has been flung far and wide" and that he has enlisted "dogged teams from the NYPD, FBI, and others" to help locate Jade.

"Whoever knows where she is, whoever may be with her -- clearly this thing has become big and crazy," he said. "The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I'm sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could've anticipated."

He urged anyone with information about Jade's whereabouts should contact NYPD Det. Frank Liuzzi at 718-636-6547.

ABC News' Luchina Fisher contributed to this report.