Music's biggest night is happening inside New York City's Madison Square Garden Sunday night as the Grammy Awards are being handed out by the Recording Academy.

If you're keeping score, Jay-Z led the pack this year, nabbing eight Grammy nominations. Behind him is fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. Childish Gambino, Khalid and SZA tied other with five.

Before the actual awards show, hosted by late-night host James Corden, airs on CBS at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, many artists are already going home winners. In fact, 84 awards will have already been handed out before the show begins.

Foo Fighters took home the award for best rock song for their hit "Run," while Bruno Mars won the Grammy Award for best R&B performance for "That's What I Like." "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda took home a Grammy Award for best song written for visual media for “How Far I’ll Go," featured in Disney's "Moana." The late Carrie Fisher also posthumously won a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for "The Princess Diarist."

The evening will also feature amazing performances from Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar, who also nabbed a Grammy Award for best music video for his single, "Humble."

Here are the winners for the evening's top awards:

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6lack – "Prblms"

GoldLink featuring Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy – "Crew"

Jay-Z featuring Beyoncé – "Family Feud"

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna – "Loyalty"

SZA featuring Travis Scott – "Love Galore"

Best new artist

WINNER: Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best pop solo performance

“Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” — Kesha

“Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

“What About Us” — P!nk

WINNER: “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best rap album

"4:44" — Jay-Z

WINNER: "DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar

"Culture" — Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" — Rapsody

"Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator

Album of the year

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" — Lorde

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars

Record of the year

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

"The Story Of O.J." — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song of the year

“Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

“Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

“1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That's What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best dance-electric album

"Migration" — Bonobo

"3-D The Catalogue" — Kraftwerk

"Mura Masa" — Mura Masa

"A Moment Apart" — Odesza

"What Now" — Sylvan Esso

Best rock performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best urban contemporary album

"Free 6lack" — 6lack

"Awaken, My Love!" — Childish Gambino

"American Teen" — Khalid

"Ctrl" — SZA

"Starboy" — The Weeknd

Best country album

"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" — Little Big Town

Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett

"rom A Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton

Best jazz vocal album

"The Journey" — The Baylor Project

"A Social Call" — Jazzmeia Horn

"Bad Ass And Blind" — Raul Midón

"Porter Plays Porter" — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

"Dreams And Daggers" — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best gospel album

"Crossover" — Travis Greene

"Bigger Than Me" — Le'Andria

"Close" — Marvin Sapp

"Sunday Song" — Anita Wilson

"Let Them Fall In Love" — Cece Winans

Best contemporary Christian music album

"Rise" — Danny Gokey

"Echoes" (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

"Lifer" — MercyMe

"Hills And Valleys" — Tauren Wells

"Chain Breaker" — Zach Williams

Best Latin album

"Lo Único Constante" — Alex Cuba

"Mis Planes Son Amarte" — Juanes

"Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México," 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

"Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)" — Natalia Lafourcade

"El Dorado" — Shakira

Best Americana album

"Southern Blood" — Gregg Allman

"Shine On Rainy Day" — Brent Cobb

"Beast Epic" — Iron & Wine

"The Nashville Sound" — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

"Brand New Day" — The Mavericks

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best song written for visual media

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone), Track from La La Land

“How Far I'll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli'i Cravalho), Track from Moana: The Songs

“I Don't Wanna Live Forever” (Fifty Shades Darker) — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift), Track from Fifty Shades Darker

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Gregg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia), Track from Lion

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common), Track from Marshall

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.