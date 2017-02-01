Grammys Executive Producer Responds to Boycott Rumors

Not long ago, it was reported that Justin Bieber and Kanye West all were planning to skip the Grammy Awards later this month.

However, the Grammys' executive producer begs to differ.

Ken Ehrlich, who's been producing the Grammy telecast for years, told "Entertainment Tonight", "We're actually still talking to Justin. Kanye, it's probably going to be a question of -- if it will happen, it will or won't happen closer to the show."

"We've worked with Kanye many ... times and we've actually been very much involved in the successes that he's had," Ehrlich added. "Some of his greatest performances have been on the Grammys. I would sure love to see him in the house."

Last October, West told Billboard that he planned to boycott the awards show because Frank Ocean's latest projects were not eligible for nominations. However, Ocean later explained to the New York Times that he did not submit his music for consideration because he didn't see the point.

"That institution certainly has nostalgic importance. It just doesn't seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down," he told the newspaper. "I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated. I'd rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience."

Bieber has not said whether he will attend. However, if the singer -- who is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year -- does show up at the ceremony, will he perform? Ehrlich wouldn't say either way.

"You never know," he said. What about Bieber's ex, Selena Gomez? "You may see her," he teased.

As for Drake, he's definitely out: He's performing in the U.K. that night.

Last year's big winner, Taylor Swift, will likely be absent as well.

"I don't think Taylor's really going to be a part of the show this year," Ehrlich revealed. "She did pretty well last year. ...Expect her to be back big next year, but probably not this year."

Ehrlich only shrugged when asked whether or not Beyoncé, who's up for a leading nine trophies at the ceremony, would attend -- but he was asked the question before the singer confirmed she was expecting twins.