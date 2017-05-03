Zoe Saldana is reprising her role as Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

The actress stopped by "Good Morning America" to promote the new film while also revealing her fear of heights.

"If you're told to jump 30 feet and you have your wire and your wire has no tension and you're free-falling...you're thinking, 'Something went wrong ... it's over,'" Saldana joked. "You're just supposed to look cool while you're falling."

A mom to three boys, Saldana explained how her kids reacted to her green makeup, which took a total of four hours for the crew to apply.

"They looked [at me] and they were like, 'Mama?' and I was like, 'Yes, it's me.' And they hear my voice," she said. "Their papa goes, 'It's Gamora.' They go, 'Gamora...Hulk?' [I said], 'Yea, Mama knows the Hulk!'"

She went on, "I can be with my kids all day because they're like the most delicious little things I've ever met and talk about aliens to me, I come from a family of women so being sort of outnumbered is new, strange and I'm adjusting to it but I'm accepting this ironic challenge that the universe has sent me."

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" hits theaters May 5.