'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' rockets to $145 million opening weekend

No surprise here: Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" dominated the weekend box office, raking in an estimated $145 million domestically and upwards of $425 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista, as well as the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, topped the original "Guardians of the Galaxy's" opening weekend by 50 percent -- the biggest jump for a Marvel film sequel.

"The Fate of the Furious," which has made $950 million globally, dropped to second place with an estimated $8.5 million. "The Boss Baby" finished in third place, earning $6.2 million. Its worldwide total climbed to $435 million.

"How to Be a Latin Lover" took fourth place with an estimated $5.25 million haul, and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" rounded out the top five with $4.9 million, bringing its total ticket sales worldwide to $1.186 billion.

Marvel, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales: