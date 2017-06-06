Gwyneth Paltrow admits she's sometimes baffled by Goop

Even Gwyneth Paltrow is sometimes baffled by the unconventional products and practices her Goop lifestyle brand promotes.

The Oscar winner, 44, made that confession during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday to promote her Goop Wellness line of vitamins and supplements.

Kimmel asked the Goop founder about the unusual practice of "earthing" during the interview.

"One of the things we like to do on Goop is find what the alternative world says about feeling good in the modern-day world," Paltrow said. "So, earthing -- I don't actually know that much about earthing. It came out of me not knowing anything about earthing, but hearing about it."

She then went on to try to explain it, "They say that we lost touch with sort of being barefoot in the earth, and there's some sort of electromagnetic thing that we're missing. It's good to take your shoes off in the grass."

Finally, she gave up with a laugh. "I don't know what the f*** we talk about!" she quipped.

Kimmel then asked about the Jade Egg, which retails for $66 on the Goop website.

"The Jade Egg is an ancient Chinese practice where women insert the Jade Egg in their ... lady parts ... to help tone the pelvic floor," Paltrow said.

When Kimmel asked her how it works, she confessed, "I don't know. I need to start the Jade Egg practice!"

Kimmel then joked, "You've never been on this website before have you?"

As it turns out, the item is one of their best sellers.

"Women have actually had incredible results," Paltrow said. "It acts as a small weight, so I suppose it tones the pelvic floor. There are women who are really good at practicing this, and they say it's good for balancing hormones and all kinds of amazing benefits."

The actress seemed like she could benefit from something to help with her balance.

On Monday's show, she popped up from behind the couch instead of walking out on stage because, as it turned out, she had a broken foot.

"I was rushing around my house and I was trying to pack my son for a fifth grade retreat and I collided with the sofa," she said.

Prior to that, she said she has broken toes "eight or 10 times."

"I don't know what is wrong with me!" she said. "I gotta stop this toe-breaking thing!"