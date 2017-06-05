False alarm! Halle Berry isn't expecting her third child.

The actress sparked suspicion that she was pregnant over the weekend after she seemed to cradle a "bump" while walking the red carpet at the annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Berry, 50, slammed the rumors by asking a tongue-in-cheek question on Instagram: "Can a girl have some steak and fries??"

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? ???? A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

A rep for the Oscar-winning actress also told ABC News Sunday night that "she is not expecting."

Berry is already a mother of two children from previous relationships: 3-year-old Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez and 8-year-old Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The actress said back in 2014 that it was a "miracle" to get pregnant with her second child, Maceo.

"I didn't think it was possible at my age," a then 47-year-old Berry said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "They call it a 'geriatric pregnancy.'"

Berry continued, "I was, you know, on my way -- this is probably way TMI -- but I was really, you know, kind of premenopausal. So to have this happen was huge."