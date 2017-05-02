Hillary Clinton, Julia Louis-Dreyfus respond to Kimmel's emotional monologue

Jimmy Kimmel brought viewers to tears with his emotional monologue Monday night.

The late-night talk host revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that his son, William, was born with a heart defect that required surgery three days after he was born. William will undergo another open-heart procedure within the next three to six months.

Viewers -- including some of Kimmel's famous friends -- responded on Twitter to his 13-minute monologue with an outpouring of support.

"Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care," Hillary Clinton tweeted early this morning.

Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care.https://t.co/2kTEeUEG2f — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2017

"A touching & most powerful monologue from my friend@jimmykimmel &it has a happy ending.I love him & his whole family," Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

A touching & most powerful monologue from my friend@jimmykimmel &it has a happy ending.I love him & his whole family.https://t.co/T2mEQh14j6 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) May 2, 2017

After Kimmel shared the monologue in a tweet shortly before midnight, some responded with stories of their own children undergoing open heart surgery.

A mother named Ali posted a photo of her son Ethan welcoming Kimmel's son to the "zipper club."

@jimmykimmel Ethan would like to formally welcome Billy to the zipper club. All the cool kids are in it. pic.twitter.com/Q4VlIY3Zji — Ali (@aliranger29) May 2, 2017

Josh Lev responded to Kimmel's plea to politicians, both Republican and Democrat, to make sure all Americans have access to medical care, especially those with pre-existing health conditions.

"Amen," he wrote. "Our newborn's heart surgery cost $350k. What if we didn't have insurance?"

@jimmykimmel Amen. Our newborn's heart surgery cost $350k. What if we didn't have insurance? https://t.co/Rrg8sKcALj — Josh Levs (@JoshLevs) May 2, 2017

A 13-year-old aspiring singer/songwriter, who was also born with a heart disease, assured Kimmel that William would be all right.

@jimmykimmel Hi, I was born and live with similar heart disease to your son, things will be alright ?? pic.twitter.com/JjC1tVB1oV — Tom Mouse Smith (@TomMouseSmith) May 2, 2017

Following the outpouring of support and donations to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where his son's emergency procedure was done, Kimmel took to Twitter to thank viewers.

"On behalf of my family, thank you for the lovely and loving tweets about our son Billy and for your donations to [Children's Hospital Los Angeles]," he said.