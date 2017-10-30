The reach and fallout of the Harvey Weinstein scandal continues to grow, as more than just the disgraced producer have been accused of sexual harassment and assault over the past month.

After The New York Times published its first report regarding Weinstein and his alleged misconduct on Oct. 5, the paper and other outlets like The New Yorker printed dozens of alleged victim accounts, and not just Weinstein has lost his job or his standing.

Earlier this month, Roy Price resigned from his position as head of Amazon Studios after allegations against him, and now Kevin Spacey has been accused of making a sexual advance toward fellow actor Anthony Rapp when he was just 14 years old. In both those cases, the alleged victims said the Weinstein snowball was the inspiration they needed to step forward and tell their story.

Weinstein denied "any allegations of nonconsensual sex" via his spokesman, and Spacey took to Twitter last night to apologize to Rapp, while saying he does not remember the episode. Price has yet to speak out after stepping down.

Here's a summary of how the Weinstein's sexual assault scandal has begun to reverberate through the industry.

Harvey Weinstein

The first story on Weinstein was published on Oct. 5, in which the Times reported that the producer had allegedly paid off several accusers over the past decades.

What came next was a slew of reports and personal accounts from former actresses, media personalities and other women who stepped forward to cite sexual misconduct by Weinstein. Gwyneth Paltrow, Annabella Sciorra, Lupita Nyong'o and more have spoken to the media or published on social media to describe their allegations of abuse.

Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Weinstein was terminated by the board of the Weinstein Company in light of the allegations and later resigned from the board of directors. He was also expelled by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The full statement from Weinstein's spokesperson said that he denied "any allegations of nonconsensual sex" and that "Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Amazon's Roy Price

On Oct. 12, Producer Isa Hackett said she felt compelled to speak out about what she says was her harassment experience with Amazon Studios President Roy Price.

Price resigned days after Hackett told The Hollywood Reporter that Price allegedly propositioned her in a cab on the way to a party in 2015, although she told him she was married.

She said that Price continued pressing her and she later reported the incident to Amazon executives.

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage via Getty Images

"We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees," an Amazon spokesperson told THR. "We expect people to set high standards for themselves; we encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved."

A representative for Price did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

"Me Too" Campaign

In the middle of October, the "#MeToo" campaign arose on social media for not only those accusing Weinstein, but others who have felt they have been sexually harassed at some point in their lives.

#MeToo While my story isn't public, those that need to know are aware. But speaking up wasn't easy so please listen, acknowledge & accept. https://t.co/eUYTLY7vgS — Alex Winter (@alxwinter) October 17, 2017

Using the hashtag, many more performing artists like Lady Gaga, Anna Paquin and America Ferrera, along with actors like Alex Winter and James Van Der Beek spoke out and joined the community on social media.

In addition to the online push, some live events have addressed the topic.

Reese Witherspoon spoke at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event and voiced her own experience. The Oscar winner said she was assaulted by a director at the age of 16, adding, "Hearing all of the stories these past few days and hearing these brave women speak out tonight about things we’re kind of told to sweep under the rug and not talk about, it’s made me want to speak up, and speak up loudly, because I felt less alone this week than I’ve ever felt in my entire career."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

.@RWitherspoon says memories of abuse have "come back to me very vividly" this wk. She recalls being assaulted by a director at 16 #ELLEWIH pic.twitter.com/3sDGQfAZQJ — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) October 17, 2017

Rose McGowan, who has also alleged assault against Weinstein, spoke on Friday at the Women's Convention in Detroit, saying, "I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed."

Aaron Thornton/Getty Images

"What happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society," McGowan said. "That cannot stand and will not stand ... We are free. We are strong. We are one massive collective voice."

James Toback

On Oct. 22, the Los Angeles Times published a report that cited 38 women who stepped forward and accused Director James Toback of sexual harassment and assault.

A rep for Toback did not respond to ABC News' requests for comment.

Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images

The "Two Girls and a Guy" director denied the numerous allegations to the Times, "saying that he had never met any of these women," or if he did it "was for five minutes and have no recollection."

Last week, Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams shared their personal stories in first-person accounts with Vanity Fair, which included sexual innuendos and alleged assault.

Exclusive: @SelmaBlair and Rachel McAdams share their disturbing stories of sexual harassment by James Toback https://t.co/rjfMMwpsH4 pic.twitter.com/zFmyLdQkWf — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 26, 2017

Blair claims the director asked if she would sleep with him. She said, "No," but that when she "went to leave," he stopped her. To avoid being assaulted, she says she conceded to let him touch her while he masturbated.

Mark Halperin

Political analyst Mark Halperin was removed from MSNBC last week and a book he had been working on was canceled after women came forward alleging he sexually harassed them.

On Oct. 26, CNN published a report citing multiple women who allege Halperin harassed them while he the political director at ABC News in the late 1990s.

The women, who were all in their 20s at the time, shared stories of Halperin allegedly propositioning them for sex and making unwanted sexual advances, including allegedly pressing himself against them.

ABC News said in a statement, “Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure."

Please read my statement below. pic.twitter.com/8ld8k8DC6O — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 27, 2017

Halperin himself took to Twitter on Friday, writing, "I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions. I apologize sincerely to the women I mistreated."

He added, “Towards the end of my time at ABC News, I recognized I had a problem. No one had sued me, no one had filed a human resources complaint against me, no colleague had confronted me. But I didn’t need a call from HR to know that I was a selfish, immature person, who was behaving in a manner that had to stop.”

Kevin Spacey

On Sunday, "Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed News that Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when he was just 14 years old.

Rapp, now 46, accused Spacey of trying to seduce him while attending a party back in 1986.

In response to these allegations, Spacey said "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear this story. I honestly do not remember the encounter ... But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

He also came out in his statement and said, "I choose now to live as a gay man."

Though Spacey's message included an apology, if he "did behave then as [Rapp] describes," his choice to focus the rest of the statement on coming out as gay ignited outrage from a host of comedians, actors and more who said Spacey was wrong to "hide under the rainbow," instead of acknowledging that Rapp was only 14 at the time of the alleged incident.

Rapp also added early Monday morning, "I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me."

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017