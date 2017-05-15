Hollywood reacts to Powers Boothe's death

Veteran actor Powers Boothe died in his sleep at the age of 68 on Sunday and the acting world was noticeably shaken by his passing.

After there was some concern that reports of the "Deadwood" actor's death was a hoax, his rep told ABC News, "Unfortunately it is true. Powers died in his sleep at home [in Los Angeles] this morning of natural causes. There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date."

The rep added that donations could be made in the actor's honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Boothe had most recently been featured on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Nashville," but before that he made a name for himself in the "Sin City" films, "24" and "Deadwood." He won an Emmy in 1980 for his role in "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, actor Eric Stonestreet and others took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

"I loved working with Powers Boothe. A towering Texas gentleman and world class artist. Rest In Peace, amigo," Rodriguez wrote.

I loved working with Powers Boothe. A towering Texas gentleman and world class artist. Rest In Peace, amigo. pic.twitter.com/Gw3hdbA3JV — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 15, 2017

Powers Boothe was a cool guy with a cool name and one hell of a fine actor.

Rest In Peace, sir. pic.twitter.com/XxMU3obvyx — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) May 15, 2017

Beau Bridges added, "It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband."

It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017

Here's what others had to say:

RIP #PowersBoothe. This is when I knew him. A formidable opponent, baseball lover, poser hater. Give em hell, Powers. pic.twitter.com/hsvE9BJcCz — Garret Dillahunt (@garretdillahunt) May 15, 2017

Goodbye Powers Boothe. Brilliant actor with the best name ever. I grew up watching his work - seen here playing Rev. Jim Jones in 1980. pic.twitter.com/WkiU9Wc6ZY — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) May 15, 2017

In memory of Powers, here's a snippet of the time he officially sang at the Ryman. You sounded great man. Rest in peace. X pic.twitter.com/qifqeyLEkP — Sam Palladio (@SamPalladio) May 15, 2017

I can think of no better way to say farewell to Powers Boothe than to show what he could do with only two damn words. pic.twitter.com/gh7Squa7C9 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) May 15, 2017