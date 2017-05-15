Hollywood reacts to Powers Boothe's death

May 15, 2017, 9:33 AM ET
PHOTO: Powers Boothe arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in this Sept. 23, 2012 file photo. Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in tv and film died on May 14, 2017.PlayJordan Strauss/Invision/AP Photo
Veteran actor Powers Boothe died in his sleep at the age of 68 on Sunday and the acting world was noticeably shaken by his passing.

After there was some concern that reports of the "Deadwood" actor's death was a hoax, his rep told ABC News, "Unfortunately it is true. Powers died in his sleep at home [in Los Angeles] this morning of natural causes. There will be a private service held in Texas where he was from. A memorial celebration in his honor is being considered for a future date."

The rep added that donations could be made in the actor's honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Boothe had most recently been featured on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Nashville," but before that he made a name for himself in the "Sin City" films, "24" and "Deadwood." He won an Emmy in 1980 for his role in "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, actor Eric Stonestreet and others took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

"I loved working with Powers Boothe. A towering Texas gentleman and world class artist. Rest In Peace, amigo," Rodriguez wrote.

Beau Bridges added, "It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband."

Here's what others had to say: