Who was sent home and who shined on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Comedic actor Chris Kattan was eliminated from "Dancing With the Stars" Monday night, the second week into season 24. Kattan and partner Witney Carson danced to “Hey Ya!” by OutKast, but tied for the lowest score of the night and were sent home.

In jeopardy with Kattan was the fiery Charo, who delivered another sizzling performance but brought in a low score of 25, despite a positive critique from the judges. She was clearly displeased with the results and things took a comedic turn for the worse when the 66-year-old icon told Bruno Tonioli, “I’m going to get you!”

High scores went to Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who heated up the dance floor during their individual performances. Normani and partner Val Chmerkovskiy dazzled during their cha-cha, this after just she returned from three concerts in Japan.

Jennings and Emma Slater glided across the floor to “Suffer” by Charlie Puth. Jennings seems like a natural.

Monday night’s standout moment:

While Mr. T’s pasodoble to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” from Rocky III was fun, it was the steamy chemistry between Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess during their Viennese waltz that caused Julianne Hough to speculate that “something” might be unfolding between them.

Monday night’s high scorers:

Judges’ Scores:

Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev – Cha-Cha, Score: 28 out of 40

Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko – Foxtrot, Score: 28

Charo and Keo Motsepe – Pasodoble, Score: 25 (in jeopardy)

Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd – Foxtrot, Score: 25

Heather Morris and Alan Bersten, filling in for Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Jive, Score: 30

Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess – Viennese Waltz, Score: 29

Simone Biles and Sasha Farber – Cha-Cha, Score: 29

Chris Kattan and Witney Carson – Jazz, Score: 22 (in jeopardy; eliminated)

Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha-Cha, High Score: 32

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz, High Score: 32

Mr. T & Kym Herjavec – Pasodoble, Score: 22



"Dancing With the Stars" returns next Monday on ABC.