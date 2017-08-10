A Hootie and the Blowfish reunion? Darius Rucker says 'someday'

Darius Rucker is a superstar in the world of country music these days, but over the weekend he’ll reunite with the band that first brought him fame: Hootie and the Blowfish.

The Friday and Saturday concerts at Volvo Car Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina, will, as usual, whet fans' appetites for a full-fledged Hootie and the Blowfish reunion.

“We play two shows in August every year,” Darius told ABC News. “And it sells out in minutes every time we do it, because it's the only real time you can see us that's a public appearance. Our other stuff we do is charity stuff.”

As for reuniting with his longtime friends and bandmates: “It's always fun. I mean, we always pick up right where we left off. The four of us are brothers, so that's always pretty easy to do.”

But will the band get back together for good?

“There's that small loud contingent that's asking…when we're gonna do it again,” he said. “You know, someday. Someday, when we all know it's right, we'll do it again.”

He continued, “You know, life's going pretty good for everybody right now, so we're not really dying to get back together and do a tour or anything like that. But, you know, someday.”

The two concerts this weekend raise money for Hootie’s Homegrown Roundup, which helps prepare children in the Charleston area for another school year. Meanwhile, Rucker's new country album, "When Was the Last Time," is due Oct. 20.