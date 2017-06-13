Host Chris Harrison is speaking out after production of "Bachelor in Paradise" was suspended amid allegations of misconduct, saying the cast and crew's well-being was behind the decision.

"The safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us. It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming," Harrison said an exclusive statement to "Good Morning America" today. "Out of respect to all involved, there's only so much I can and will say at this time. Normally with a situation like this I would not say anything until the incident is fully resolved, but with all the rumors and misinformation being put out there I don't find that to be possible anymore."

Harrison also confirmed that Warner Bros., the production company behind the spin-off series is "handling all the details of that investigation. They're moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that's done a clear concise decision can be made about where we go from here," the statement reads.

Harrison asked viewers to "be patient" until the investigation is complete and apologized to fans for the "any inconvenience and disappointment" caused by the suspension of show.

"I know in this day and age we want and even expect immediate answers but in this case it's just not possible," Harrison said in the statement. "So again I urge you to please be patient and respect the privacy of the parties involved. I will keep you as informed and up to date as I possibly can. We're sorry for any inconvenience and disappointment this may have caused the cast, the crew and our loyal fans. It is my sincere hope that we can come to a quick resolution on this and get back to work very soon."

Filming for the fourth season of "Bachelor in Paradise" began recently in Mexico.

The cast for the current season was announced last week. Several women from the last season of "The Bachelor" were among the female contestants, including Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters and Jasmine Goode. DeMario Jackson, who was recently eliminated on the current season of "The Bachelorette," was revealed to be one of the men on the show.

ABC News' Lesley Messer contributed to this report.