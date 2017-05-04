Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are expecting their 1st baby

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are going to be parents.

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram pages, along with a photo of the actor kissing his wife's pregnant stomach.

Reed addressed the baby directly in her post, while the "Vampire Diaries" actor shared sentiments in a note meant for their loved ones and fans.

"How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it's the strongest feeling I've ever felt," Reed wrote in a letter to the baby. "We've been sharing this body for quite some time, and we've already experienced so much together. We can't wait to meet you..."

"I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first," added Somerhalder. "This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy."

Somerhalder, 38, and Reed, 28, married in 2015, a little less than a year after they were first linked. Last month, the couple, who are already parents to several pets, celebrated their two-year anniversary by sharing sentimental notes to one another online.

"Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more," she wrote. "Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known."

"I couldn't be happier or more grateful to you for this life," he noted. "Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I've ever known."