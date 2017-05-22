Inside Beyonce's A-list 'push party' to welcome twins

Forget a traditional baby shower -- Beyonce celebrated the highly anticipated arrival of her and husband Jay Z's twins with a push party.

The Carter twins were feted Saturday with an African-inspired party, featuring lush African fabric tablecloths and kente cloth pillows. The party came to life thanks to animal print balloons and even the music of the late Nigerian artist Fela Kuti could be heard playing in a video posted by Bey's mother, Tina Knowles.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ???? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Many A-list celebrities attended the party, which was held at a home in Beverly Hills, according to E! News. Photos and video posted to social media show Serena Williams, La La Anthony and famed jeweler Lorraine Schwartz in attendance.

This woman gets more beautiful every time i see her!! Hotttness personified!!! @lala ???? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Fun fun fun?? Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine?? A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

And of course it was a Destiny's Child reunion with Beyonce's former group members -- Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams -- there to support her and her growing family.

Jay Z, 47, also showed up to support his wife of nine years. Beyonce, who decided to her bare her belly at the party, posted photos of the two dancing on the dance floor.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Beyonce, 35, announced she was expecting twins on Instagram back in February by sharing a photo of her baby bump.

The caption read, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Beyonce and Jay Z are already parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.