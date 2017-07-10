Inside Bradley Cooper, Andy Cohen's luxe Tahitian vacation

Bradley Cooper, his girlfriend Irina Shayk, Anderson Cooper (no relation to Bradley), Andy Cohen, Diane von Furstenberg and others enjoyed a Tahitian vacation last week.
Von Furstenberg posted a few pictures over the weekend, one showing most of the group out enjoying the sun. It's not clear if they all planned to be there together or just happened to be in Tahiti at the same time and decided to hang out.
"Part of the funnest group ever ! Bye Tahiti !" von Furstenberg wrote in one.
"Cocktails and games !" she wrote in another featuring Shayk, who reportedly welcomed a baby with Cooper earlier this year.
The designer also posted some pictures of the crisp, blue ocean.
Cohen posted a few photos of his own.
"Caught a silver fox swimming by a deserted island!" he wrote in a snap next to Cooper.
He also posted more, including a picture of dinner time with the designer.