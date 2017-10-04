Transcript for Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reportedly welcome 1st child

All right see Jesus would pop news gathering at last I'm. Okay. Everybody good morning to great audience here on a lot of stars will might still learn a little some from Bradley Cooper is so over a lot of his playbook. To figure out how was that he has supermodel girlfriend managed to keep the birth of their baby secrets in this day and age. The couple I'm over two years have their baby two weeks ago according to People Magazine still no word on the sex of the baby but this is the first child for both. Bradley and arena and you say and graduate. Okay. I'm like wow. I have no idea two weeks and it in this social media good footage yet very happy for that highly it's fun I you know. Did speak. I do know just how you feel. He's got it twos are just trying to get back in the grew. When a little I'll miss you won't do. Or get out we want. I do. I don't just yeah. Are you right takes six million years happy Monday welcome back. Okay. That's a great pop music room way to wake us up on Monday there are things like.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.