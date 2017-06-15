Inside the E3 gaming expo in Los Angeles

Jun 15, 2017, 7:00 PM ET
PHOTO: Outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center before the start of the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3, June 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. The E3 Game Conference begins on June 13.PlayChristian Petersen/Getty Images
The Entertainment Software Association's E3 gaming expo took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this week.

Companies, analysts, media and gaming fans from more than 100 countries were expected to attend this year, according to the E3 website.

The expo focuses on the computer and video game industry, and companies attending include Nintendo, Sony and NVIDIA. Video game consoles, new software and other merchandise were revealed and on display at the convention center.

