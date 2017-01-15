Inside Joe Manganiello's 'Coachella'-Themed 40th Birthday Party

Jan 15, 2017, 1:41 PM ET
PHOTO: Sofia Vergara posted this photo to her Instagram account, Jan. 14, 2017, with the caption, "Ready to partyyyyyy...#joes 40."Sofia Vergara/Instagram
Sofia Vergara posted this photo to her Instagram account, Jan. 14, 2017, with the caption, "Ready to partyyyyyy...#joe's 40."

Joe Manganiello definitely knows how to party.

In fact, the actor feted his 40th birthday last Friday by throwing a Coachella music festival-themed party in Los Angeles.

Manganiello's wife, "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara, was among the guests at the party inside the W Hotel, along with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and former NBA player Dennis Rodman.

Happy Birthday Joe! #Joechella

A photo posted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

In this photo: Combined 7 NBA rebounding titles & 5 NBA Championships... @dennisrodman #WHollywood #JOECHELLA

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:41am PST

The actor's party, which was dubbed "Joechella," not only featured drinks, dancing and a photo booth, it also featured a performance by Steel Panther. Manganiello took to the stage during the set to perform with the rock band.

??

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:28am PST

"Sweet Child O' Mine" @steelpantherkicksass #JOECHELLA #whollywood

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:05am PST

Thank you to the #WHollywood for hosting the greatest birthday party of all time!!! #JOECHELLA

A photo posted by Joe Manganiello (@joemanganiello) on Jan 14, 2017 at 11:43am PST

The birthday boy clearly had a fun night.

On Saturday, while sharing photos from the party, Manganiello wrote in a caption: "Thank you to the #WHollywood for hosting the greatest birthday party of all time!!! #JOECHELLA."