Joe Manganiello definitely knows how to party.
In fact, the actor feted his 40th birthday last Friday by throwing a Coachella music festival-themed party in Los Angeles.
Manganiello's wife, "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara, was among the guests at the party inside the W Hotel, along with her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and former NBA player Dennis Rodman.
The actor's party, which was dubbed "Joechella," not only featured drinks, dancing and a photo booth, it also featured a performance by Steel Panther. Manganiello took to the stage during the set to perform with the rock band.
The birthday boy clearly had a fun night.
On Saturday, while sharing photos from the party, Manganiello wrote in a caption: "Thank you to the #WHollywood for hosting the greatest birthday party of all time!!! #JOECHELLA."