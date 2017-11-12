Inside Kim Kardashian's cherry blossom-themed baby shower for 3rd child

Kim Kardashian West celebrated the forthcoming arrival of her third child with husband Kanye West by throwing a cherry-blossom themed baby shower over the weekend.

The reality star, who is expecting via a surrogate, shared videos from the baby shower on her SnapChat account on Saturday.

"OK guys, [here's] my baby shower for baby number three. It's just a 'tea for three' with cherry blossom forest," she said while showing off the shower's decor.

Among the celebrity guests, according to photos and videos shared on social media, were model Chrissy Teigen, her sister Khloe Kardashian, and her 4-year-old daughter, North.

Kardashian West, 37, and her husband of three years, are also parents to a 1-year-old son, Saint.

When guests left the baby shower, they were given fragrances from the reality star's beauty brand, KKW Beauty, as party favors, Kardashian West said in one video shared on SnapChat.

The reality star announced she was expecting her third child in the trailer for season 14 of her family's reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," back in September.