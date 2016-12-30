Hollywood darling Zsa Zsa Gabor was remembered my family and friends at a very intimate funeral in Beverly Hills today.

Gabor, who was born Sári Gábor, died Dec. 18. Although the Hungarian actress never revealed her birth date, she was thought to be 99.

The actress was cremated, according to her husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt. Her ashes were placed in a gold rectangular box, which sat center stage inside the Church of the Good Shepherd, in Beverly Hills, California, beside pink long-stemmed roses.

An iconic photo of Gabor, wearing an ornate red dress, was on display. The words, "Farewell My Love," were printed on it.

Gabor's ashes will be laid to rest inside the famous Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Her late daughter and her younger sister, Eva Gabor, who died in 1995 at age 76, were buried at the cemetery.

Other celebrities buried at Westwood Village include Marilyn Monroe, Dean Martin, Farrah Fawcett, Gene Kelly, Janis Joplin and Minnie Riperton.

