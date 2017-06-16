Jada Pinkett Smith calls Tupac Shakur biopic 'deeply hurtful'

Jada Pinkett Smith said she is hurt by her portrayal in the Tupac Shakur biopic, "All Eyez On Me."

The outspoken actress took to Twitter to fact-check parts of the film, which is out in theaters today.

"Forgive me ... my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in 'All Eyez On Me' to stand as truth," she said.

In the film, which stars newcomer Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Shakur and Kat Graham as Pinkett Smith, the rapper pulls out a handwritten letter and reads a poem to Pinkett Smith beside a lake.

It's a touching moment for the two friends, who met while attending Baltimore's School for the Arts.

Pinkett Smith, 45, said the scene never happened in real life.

"Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book," she explained, referring to his collection of poetry, "The Rose That Grew from Concrete," that was released in 1999.

Pac never read me that poem. I didn't know that poem existed until it was printed in his book. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Smith also fact-checked other scenes in the film, writing on Twitter that the late rapper never said goodbye to her "before leaving for LA," and that she's "never been to any of Pac's shows by his request."

"The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful," she wrote.

Pinkett Smith also clarified that she wasn't upset with the actors Shipp and Graham.

"All Eyez On Me" was directed by Benny Boom and written by Jeremy Haft, Eddie Gonzalez and Steven Bagatourian.

"To @KatGraham and @Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles," Pinkett Smith tweeted. "You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both."

You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

Pinkett Smith, whose own film "Girls Trip" hits theaters next week, ended her rant with a message for her late friend.

"Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you," she said.

Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity.

I love you. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 16, 2017

The rapper, known for his extensive catalog, including hits such as "California Love," "Dear Mama" and "Changes," was gunned down Sept. 7, 1996, in Las Vegas and died six days later in the hospital. He was only 25.