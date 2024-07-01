Supreme Court rejects Trump's 'absolute immunity' claim for 'unofficial acts' but grants for 'official' ones

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Donald Trump's sweeping claim of "absolute" immunity from criminal prosecution for unofficial acts but granted some protections for former presidents for official acts taken while in the White House.

The split 6-3 opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts.

A view of the Supreme Court as the court hears arguments on the immunity of former President Donald Trump, April 25, 2024, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

"The President is not above the law," the opinion read. "But under our system of separated powers, the President may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers, and he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for his official acts. That immunity applies equally to all occupants of the Oval Office."

The ruling will affect whether Trump faces a federal trial this year on four felony counts brought by special counsel Jack Smith, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of an official proceeding, for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.