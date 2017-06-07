"Mom" star Jaime Pressly is expecting twin boys with her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

People magazine reported exclusively that the 39-year-old actress is pregnant with twins. The report includes a picture of Pressly holding up a drugstore pregnancy test that reads "pregnant."

"Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked," Pressly told the magazine. "This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’"

Pressly told People that she and Hijazi, 38, a shoe store owner, have been trying to get pregnant for "quite a while."

The actress also has a 10-year-old son, Dezi James, with her ex, DJ Eric Calvo.

"He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten," Pressly said about her son. "He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever. He’s constantly kissing my belly."