Jake Gyllenhaal opens up about 'Life,' and his friendship with Ryan Reynolds

The Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal opened up about his role in the new sci-fi thriller "Life" in an interview with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan that aired today, and also spoke out about his friendship with fellow Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

In "Life," Gyllenhaal plays Dr. David Jordan, who is leading a crew on a mission to discover life on Mars.

Gyllenhaal said his character "looked at humanity ... and was a real cynic."

"He'd seen a lot of tough stuff as a doctor. I think he worked in war-torn areas and stuff," Gyllenhaal said of his character, adding that he, "maybe hoped that space would be as we all hope, the new frontier."

"It was interesting to play a character like that, because I feel the same way sometimes about things that are going on down here," Gyllenhaal said. "But I think being here and staying here, particularly in this country, you know, now and in the world, is the most important thing."

Gyllenhaal added that he would not go into outer space even if he could, saying, "I'd like my feet on the ground, you know."

The actor said that he did enjoy simulating being in zero gravity environment while he filmed the movie.

"They put you in a harness, and then you're flying around," the actor said. "It's a strange thing for your brain to get around, but it's also really fun."

Strahan joked that actor Ryan Reynolds had a "man crush" on Gyllenhaal.

"Well, I think he has fantastic taste, that's for sure," Gyllenhaal said in response. Gyllenhaal added that the two are great friends, and when he was on set with Reynolds, "I literally, I could not stop laughing.

"I mean, he's just hilarious," Gyllenhaal added of Reynolds. "And I just love his family and ... he's just a good dude."

In addition to working in films, Gyllenhaal is also currently starring in a Broadway revival of "Sunday in the Park with George," a musical about the painter George Seurat.

"It's the closest thing to my heart of almost anything I've ever done, I have to say," Gyllenhaal said of acting in the musical.

The actor added that he draws inspiration from the connections he is able to make with fans, saying that he "got a note the other night from a couple who, whose child is suffering right now, at St. Jude's, and is going through chemotherapy."

Gyllenhaal said that this couple was able to get tickets to see his play through the children's hospital, and that they said, "it gave them a respite from everything that they were going through. And it gave them inspiration, and it reconnected them in a really hard time."

"That's why I do what I do," Gyllehaal said. "To me that connection is a deep inspiration."

Gyllenhaal's latest film, "Life," is currently in theaters nationwide.