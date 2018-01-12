James Franco a no-show at Critics' Choice Awards, 'The Shape of Water' wins top honors

Jan 12, 2018, 9:44 AM ET
PHOTO: James Franco arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., Jan. 7, 2018.PlayJordan Strauss/Invision/AP
WATCH James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations are 'not accurate'

The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards aired live from California Thursday night, with "The Shape of Water" taking home best picture honors.

Most notably, James Franco -- best comedy actor winner for "The Disaster Artist" -- skipped the event amid allegations of sexual misconduct from five women earlier in the day.

A request for comment from Franco's attorney, Michael Plonsker, was not immediately returned to ABC News. But Plonsker referred the Los Angeles Times to comments the actor made on Jan. 9 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where he said, "I pride myself on taking responsibility for things I've done." Franco then reiterated his position that the accounts were false.

PHOTO: Producer J. Miles Dale accepts Best Picture for The Shape of Water onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Producer J. Miles Dale accepts Best Picture for "The Shape of Water" onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Unlike Sunday's Golden Globes, the show mostly steered clear of politics and the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood.

However, host Olivia Munn -- joined by TV personality Niecy Nash -- did take a break from the awards to deliver a tongue-in-cheek "Toast to All the Good Guys in Hollywood," which included Nash thanking "all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes."

"Actually, they didn't say much there," Munn interrupted.

"Oh, my bad," replied Nash.

PHOTO: Olivia Munn attends The 23rd Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Olivia Munn attends The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.

A couple of winners also used their acceptance speeches to address the scandals.

Rachel Brosnahan, best actress winner in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel" -- which also copped best comedy series honors -- said, "Let's not lose focus...please go to TimesUp.com, donate to the Legal Defense Fund. Let's keep this going."

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, honored with the #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who push boundaries on changing stereotypes and the importance of accurately portraying women, said she shared the award with "all the women and men who stand up for what's right, standing for those who can't stand or speak for themselves."

Added Gadot, "My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silent, and we will continue [to] band together, to make strides uniting for equality."

PHOTO: Vanessa Taylor, Richard Jenkins, Sally Hawkins, J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro, Octavia Spencer and Michael Stuhlbarg, pose with the Best Picture award for The Shape of Water, Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Vanessa Taylor, Richard Jenkins, Sally Hawkins, J. Miles Dale, Guillermo del Toro, Octavia Spencer and Michael Stuhlbarg, pose with the Best Picture award for "The Shape of Water," Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Here are the winners at Thursday night's 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards:

FILM

Best Picture
The Shape of Water

Best Actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Best Actress
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Best Young Actor/Actress
Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

Best Acting Ensemble
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director
 Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Best Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele – Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Best Production Design
Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

Best Editing
Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver

Best Costume Design
Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

Best Hair and Makeup
Darkest Hour

Best Visual Effects
War for the Planet of the Apes

Best Animated Feature
Coco

Best Action Movie
Wonder Woman

Best Comedy
The Big Sick

Best Actor in a Comedy
James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Best Actress in a Comedy
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie
Get Out

Best Foreign Language Film
In the Fade

Best Song
"Remember Me" – Coco

Best Score
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Best Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
David Harbour – Stranger Things

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson – The Good Place

Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Walton Goggins – Vice Principals

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies

Best Movie Made for TV
The Wizard of Lies

Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Best Talk Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Best Animated Series
Rick and Morty

Best Unstructured Reality Series
Born This Way

Best Structured Reality Series
Shark Tank

Best Reality Competition Series
The Voice

Best Reality Show Host
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
