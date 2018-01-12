The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards aired live from California Thursday night, with "The Shape of Water" taking home best picture honors.

Most notably, James Franco -- best comedy actor winner for "The Disaster Artist" -- skipped the event amid allegations of sexual misconduct from five women earlier in the day.

A request for comment from Franco's attorney, Michael Plonsker, was not immediately returned to ABC News. But Plonsker referred the Los Angeles Times to comments the actor made on Jan. 9 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where he said, "I pride myself on taking responsibility for things I've done." Franco then reiterated his position that the accounts were false.

Unlike Sunday's Golden Globes, the show mostly steered clear of politics and the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood.

However, host Olivia Munn -- joined by TV personality Niecy Nash -- did take a break from the awards to deliver a tongue-in-cheek "Toast to All the Good Guys in Hollywood," which included Nash thanking "all of the men for speaking up at the Golden Globes."

"Actually, they didn't say much there," Munn interrupted.

"Oh, my bad," replied Nash.

A couple of winners also used their acceptance speeches to address the scandals.

Rachel Brosnahan, best actress winner in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Meisel" -- which also copped best comedy series honors -- said, "Let's not lose focus...please go to TimesUp.com, donate to the Legal Defense Fund. Let's keep this going."

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot, honored with the #SeeHer Award, which recognizes women who push boundaries on changing stereotypes and the importance of accurately portraying women, said she shared the award with "all the women and men who stand up for what's right, standing for those who can't stand or speak for themselves."

Added Gadot, "My promise and commitment to all of you is that I will never be silent, and we will continue [to] band together, to make strides uniting for equality."

Here are the winners at Thursday night's 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards:

FILM

The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Allison Janney – I, Tonya

Brooklynn Prince – The Florida Project

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Jordan Peele – Get Out

James Ivory – Call Me by Your Name

Roger Deakins – Blade Runner 2049

Paul Denham Austerberry, Shane Vieau, Jeff Melvin – The Shape of Water

Paul Machliss, Jonathan Amos – Baby Driver

Mark Bridges – Phantom Thread

Darkest Hour

War for the Planet of the Apes

Coco

Wonder Woman

The Big Sick

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Get Out

In the Fade

"Remember Me" – Coco

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

TELEVISION

The Handmaid’s Tale

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory

Big Little Lies

The Wizard of Lies

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Rick and Morty

Born This Way

Shark Tank

The Voice

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race