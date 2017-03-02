Jane Fonda reveals past rape and sexual abuse

In an interview with Net-A-Porter, Jane Fonda opens up about her past sexual assault in an effort to empower other women.

Fellow Oscar-winner Brie Larson, who is also a women's rights and victims advocate, interviewed Fonda for the piece. Early on, the conversation turned to feminism and the "disease to please" men that she says stems from a patriarchal society.

"To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females; I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing," Fonda said.

Fonda, 79, did say she later worked with young girls who have been raped and "didn't even know it was rape."

"One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right," she added.

When asked if she ever thought speaking up and being an activist would hurt her career, Fonda said that by age 31, she "considered leaving the business to become a full-time activist."

But she didn't, instead making films that mirrored her values.

"I began as a producer with 'Coming Home,' 'China Syndrome' and 'Nine to Five.' I think my acting improved when I became an activist – I see things from a broader perspective," she said.

Fonda also related her best-selling fitness videos from years past to female empowerment.

"I knew that to be fully empowered, I needed to feel strong in my body ... it’s easier to be brave when you feel strong," she said.

Finally, Fonda spoke about her regrets and admitted that she could have been a better parent to her children.

"I didn’t know how to do it. But you can learn, so I studied how to be a parent. It’s never too late. I am trying to make up for what I didn’t know before. When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me and I have to earn that. I’m still working at it," she said.