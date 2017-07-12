Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Award at 2017 ESPYs

Die-hard New Orleans Saints fan Jarrius Robertson was honored Wednesday night at the 2017 ESPYs with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award.

The 15-year-old, who has inspired the world over the past three years with his story of determination and always upbeat attitude, follows in the footsteps of sports heroes like Stuart Scott, Craig Sager and Leah and Devon Still, who previously took home this honor.

In his short life, Robertson has had to undergo two liver transplants and more than a dozen surgeries as he suffers from the chronic disease biliary atresia. But this hasn't stopped him from appearing at the NBA All-Star Weekend and at Saints games, cheering on his favorite players and teams. He's also a huge WWE fan.

Last year's host and WWE superstar Jon Cena took the stage to announce Robertson and tell his story.

"He is a 15-year-old kid having the time of his life," he said. "For how happy he looked in these pictures ... he was in all these places, knowing this day could be his last."

As a young boy, Robertson was stuck in a coma after his first liver transplant and eventually taken off life support, with doctors expecting him to die. But he didn't and kept fighting, waiting for his second transplant. He would wait more than a decade.

Jarrius does what he does best ... being himself. Thank you for your inspiring perseverance, JJ. #DontEverGiveUp https://t.co/f9uVnCwRoR — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2017

He then began touring, raising awareness for organ donation. His father said he would hide his pain, so that he could inspire others. Then after 13 years of waiting, he received his second liver just months ago in April.

Robertson took the stage with his family on Wednesday night and with his usual humor, began saying, "Woah, a lot of people!"

"Let me get started, don't give up!" he said, adding that the past three years have been a dream, traveling the country, promoting organ donation awareness. "Lastly and not least, my family, I want to thank them for being by my side and making all the sacrifices for me to be here now."

His father Jordy then thanked the "angel above," who donate the second liver to his son and all the donors that save the 100,000 people, who sit on a waitlist.

"Let's end this tonight ... go out, become an organ donor and change the world, one day at a time," he said.