Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr have a baby on the way

May 9, 2017, 10:38 AM ET
PHOTO: Recording artist Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza, on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.PlayKevin Mazur/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
Congratulations are in order for Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr.

On Monday, the couple announced on Instagram that Brittany is expecting.

Aldean, 40, shared a photo of himself and Kerr sitting in the kitchen with their dogs. Kerr is wearing a "Baby mama" T-shirt, while he's wearing a "Baby daddy" T-shirt.

"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt [sic] be happier to add to our family," he wrote. "This year just gets better and better." He added the hashtag "bunintheoven."

The duo married in March of 2015. Aldean has two daughters from a previous relationship.