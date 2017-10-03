Jason Aldean, who was performing in Las Vegas at the time of Sunday's mass shooting, has canceled his upcoming shows "out of respect for the victims, their families, and our fans," he announced Tuesday.

The country singer had been scheduled to perform three concerts in California over the next few days: Los Angeles on Friday, San Diego on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday.

Aldean's return to the stage will be on Oct. 12 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends," Aldean stated. "Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do -- play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can't play this weekend and I'm sorry if anyone is disappointed."

Aldean, 40, was about 30 minutes into his set at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when suspected shooter Stephen Paddock began firing into the crowd. At least 59 people have been confirmed dead; more than 500 were injured.

Jennifer Lopez, who has a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, is postponing three of her upcoming shows as well, she announced Tuesday. Like Aldean, the singer reached the decision "out of respect to the victims and families of the tragedy in Las Vegas."

"Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred," a statement from Planet Hollywood read. "Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."