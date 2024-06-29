Truck driver dead after 18-wheeler crashes into Texas home

No one was inside the house during the incident, according to police.

A truck driver was killed after his 18-wheel truck veered off an expressway and slammed into two cars before crashing into a home Saturday morning in Mission Texas, police said.

An 18-wheeler veered off an expressway and crashed into a home, in Mission, TX, on June 29, 2024. Mission Fire Fighters Association

The house was up for sale and not occupied at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

First responders worked for hours to get the unidentified 51-year-old truck driver out of the crash site, Mission police confirmed to ABC News affiliate KRGV.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said.

One of the drivers who was in the vehicle struck by the truck was hospitalized with injuries, according to the police.