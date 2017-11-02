New 'Last Jedi' trailer gives fans a sneak peek of Luke on Millennium Falcon

Fans caught a glimpse of the forthcoming "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" film in a new clip Wednesday, and it featured both a familiar face and an iconic backdrop.

The clip, which was captioned "Darkness rises … and light to meet it," starts off with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) entering the Millennium Falcon for the first time in decades and flipping the lights on in the cockpit.

We then hear from villains Snoke (Andy Serkis) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) talking about the past and what's to come in the battle between the light and dark sides of the force.

Mixed in with images we've seen in previous trailers and clips, we get a new look at Finn (John Boyega) flying a fighter and knocking out some First Order troops.

The clip lasts less than a minute and ends with Rey (Daisy Ridley) standing in the rain, holding her lightsaber.

Here's a look at past trailers to get fans all caught up for the film's Dec. 15 nationwide release date.

Star Wars: #TheLastJedi. Arriving in your galaxy December 15. pic.twitter.com/txUht2OtO8 — Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017

